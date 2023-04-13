Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Average long-term US mortgage rate drops a 5th straight week

Average long-term US mortgage rate drops a 5th straight week

By: The Associated Press MATT OTT April 13, 2023 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate inched down for the fifth straight week, positive news for potential home buyers and a real estate market that's been chilled by the Federal Reserve's series of interest rate hikes the past year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate ticked down to ...

