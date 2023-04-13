Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Driving while intoxicated: Corbett v. Schroeder

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Driving while intoxicated Reasonable suspicion – Minor discrepancy in identification Corbett v. Schroeder CA 22-01094 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul his driver’s license based on his refusal to submit to a chemical test following his arrest for driving while ...

