Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 31, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 31, 2023    76 NOT PROVIDED BROWN, KENRICK to BROWN, GLORIA Q Property Address: Liber: 12798 Page: 0342 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 MCMILLAN, MICHELLE to BEASLEY, JAMES Property Address: Liber: 12798 Page: 0295 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 MUELLER, GRACE M to RIVERA, ANGELENA Property Address: 16 ROSS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12798 Page: 0127 Tax Account: ...

