Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 31, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 31, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 31, 2023    76 NOT PROVIDED AYER, DONNA Property Address: 50 COUNTRY DOWNS CIRCLE, PERINTON NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $47,565.84 DIGIULIO, MELISSA & KELLY, MELISSA Property Address: Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $45,000.00 GOLDEN SPIKE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 691-693 SOUTH PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER ...

