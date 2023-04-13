Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Diversity jurisdiction: LeChase Construction Services LLC v. Argonaut Insurance Co.

Second Circuit – Diversity jurisdiction: LeChase Construction Services LLC v. Argonaut Insurance Co.

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Diversity jurisdiction Joinder of non-diverse defendant – Remand for related state actions LeChase Construction Services LLC v. Argonaut Insurance Co. 21-1748 Judges Calabresi, Lohier, and Sullivan Background: The defendant appealed from an order remanding the breach-of-bond action to New York state court on the basis of diversity jurisdiction. The court determined that, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo