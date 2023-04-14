Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Summary judgment in lieu of complaint: Counsel Financial II LLC v. Bortnick

Fourth Department – Summary judgment in lieu of complaint: Counsel Financial II LLC v. Bortnick

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Summary judgment in lieu of complaint Separate contingency fees Counsel Financial II LLC v. Bortnick CA 21-01640 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff is a commercial lending institution specializing in the business of providing loans to law firms. It sought motion for summary judgment in lieu of complaint ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo