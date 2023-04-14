Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / High-capacity magazine supplier sued in FedEx mass shooting

High-capacity magazine supplier sued in FedEx mass shooting

By: The Associated Press ALANNA DURKIN RICHER April 14, 2023 0

The son of a man killed in a 2021 mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility filed a federal lawsuit Thursday with two of the survivors against the distributor of the 60-round magazine used by the gunman, alleging the use of reckless marketing tactics targeting young men at risk for violent behavior. The lawsuit — filed ...

