Report: Thomas sold real estate to donor, didn’t report deal

By: The Associated Press ASHRAF KHALIL April 14, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative mega-donor Harlan Crow purchased three properties belonging to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his family, in a transaction worth more than $100,000 that Thomas never reported, according to the non-profit investigative journalism organization ProPublica. The 2014 real estate deal shines a new light on Thomas's decades old relationship with Crow, a ...

