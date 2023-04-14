Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court asked to preserve abortion pill access rules

Supreme Court asked to preserve abortion pill access rules

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO April 14, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A drug manufacturer asked the Supreme Court on Friday to preserve access to its abortion drug free from restrictions imposed by lower court rulings, while a legal fight continues. Danco Laboratories filed its emergency request with the high court less than two days after an appeals court ruling in a case from Texas ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo