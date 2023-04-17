Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Encroachment: DMT Management v. Haight, et al.

April 17, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Encroachment Permanent injunction – Valuation DMT Management v. Haight, et al. CA 22-00928 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action directing the defendants to remove certain improvements made upon the plaintiff’s property and permanently enjoining the defendants from further trespassing upon its property. The plaintiff appeals ...

