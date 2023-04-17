Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without explanation

Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without explanation

By: The Associated Press April 17, 2023 0

The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed the opening of the trial Monday, raising the prospect that the two sides might settle before the eagerly watched case goes before a jury. Superior Court Judge Eric Davis suggested the sides try to mediate their dispute, according to a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo