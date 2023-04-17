Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence

Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL TARM April 17, 2023 0

When the U.S. prisons director visited the penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, this past week, she stopped by the federal death row where Bruce Webster is in a solitary, 12-by-7 foot cell, 23 hours a day. Webster's not supposed to be there. A federal judge in Indiana ruled in 2019 that the 49-year-old has an IQ ...

