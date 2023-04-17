Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 7, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 7, 2023    38 NOT PROVIDED BROWN, CYNTHIA CHRISTINE et ano to BROWN, DOUGLAS ELLIOTT Property Address: Liber: 12801 Page: 0016 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 CHESTER, MYRON to CHESTER, JO ANN et ano Property Address: 55 BEV LANE, CLARKSON NY Liber: 12800 Page: 0691 Tax Account: 68.02-1-18.141 Full Sale Price: $1.00 NAUERTH, MARIE to NAUERTH, ...

