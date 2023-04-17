Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 10, 13, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 10, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT WALLACE, ZACHARY J 54 PARK SQUARE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT Amount: $30.00 WILKINS, JAMES 452 HUFFER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT Amount: $3,500.00 WILKINS, JAMES P 452 HUFFER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT Amount: $30.00 WILLIAMS, GORDON S 48 BARRY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ...

