Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 7, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 7, 2023    47 NOT PROVIDED CRUMB PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 400 SELYE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KENNEDY, JOSEPH E Amount: $47,000.00 GREEN, TOMEKA & SMITH, TOMEKA Property Address: 181 ROXBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $70,900.00 14420 CHESTER, JO ANN & CHESTER, MYRON Property Address: 55 BEV LANE, CLARKSON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ...

