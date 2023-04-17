Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – COVID-19: Rynasko v. New York University

Second Circuit – COVID-19: Rynasko v. New York University

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit COVID-19 Amending complaint – Breach of contract Rynasko v. New York University 21-1333-cv Judges Parker, Park, and Robinson Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of her claims and from an order declining to allow her to amend her complaint to add another plaintiff. The plaintiff is a parent of an adult ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo