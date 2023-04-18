Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Abortion foes urge justices to allow limits on abortion drug

Abortion foes urge justices to allow limits on abortion drug

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN April 18, 2023 0

Lawyers for anti-abortion doctors on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to allow restrictions to take effect on a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues. The justices are weighing a request from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, makers of the drug mifepristone, to ...

