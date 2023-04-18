Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Insurance policy: Ewald v. Erie Insurance Co. of New York

Fourth Department – Insurance policy: Ewald v. Erie Insurance Co. of New York

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Insurance policy Exclusions – Exceptions to exclusions Ewald v. Erie Insurance Co. of New York CA 22-00197 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiffs owned a two-story house covered by an all-risk homeowner’s insurance policy issued by the defendant. The plaintiffs hired contractors to perform a remodeling project of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo