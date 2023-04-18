Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Finster

April 18, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Mitigating factors – Support network and statement against interest People v. Finster KA 21-01613 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order designating him a level two sex offender pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. He argues it was an abuse of ...

