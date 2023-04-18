Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Non-profit-group: Opinion 22-105

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2023 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Non-profit-group overseas trip Expenses paid – Academic purpose Opinion 22-105 Background: The inquiring full-time judge who was previously an academic, asked if he may participate in a not-for-profit entity’s overseas trip which had been postponed due to the pandemic. The purpose of the trip is educational and intended to deepen understanding ...

