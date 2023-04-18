Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court: New Jersey can quit mob-busting port agency

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO April 18, 2023 0

The U.S. Supreme Court says New Jersey can withdraw from a commission created decades ago with New York to combat the mob's influence at their joint port. The high court ruled unanimously Tuesday that the Garden State doesn't need New York's consent to withdraw from the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. The commission was created ...

