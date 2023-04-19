Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Parent neglect: Matter of Ryanna H. and Seron M.

Fourth Department – Parent neglect: Matter of Ryanna H. and Seron M.

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parent neglect Excessive corporal punishment – Injuries do not require medical attention Matter of Ryanna H. and Seron M. CAF 21-00502 Appealed from Family Court, Steuben County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order determining that she neglected her oldest child and derivatively neglected her younger child Ruling: The Appellate Division ...

