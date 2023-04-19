Fourth Department – Speedy trial: People v. Gaskin

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Speedy trial Certificate of compliance – Proper standard People v. Gaskin KA 22-01462 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that the court erred in refusing to dismiss the indictment ...

