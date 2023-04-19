Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 10, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 10, 2023    44 NOT PROVIDED HEBBARD, LAUREL K et al to HEBBARD, LAUREL K Property Address: 246 WHITTIER ROAD, OGDEN NY Liber: 12801 Page: 0223 Tax Account: 117.03-2-11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 HUGHES, MARK R to MARK HUGHES RENTALS LLC Property Address: Liber: 12801 Page: 0261 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 KOKINDA, CYNTHIA A to ...

