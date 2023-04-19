Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 10, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 10, 2023    79 NOT PROVIDED BBNE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: Lender: COREVEST AMERICAN FINANCE LENDER LLC Amount: $7,567,942.06 BOWMAN, TAMMY Property Address: Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00 BROWN, CAROLINE A & BROWN, DAVID S Property Address: 9 SURREY LN, , NY 14534, PITTSFORD NY Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 ELLIOTT, ...

