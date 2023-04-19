Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Supreme Court lets Texas death row inmate pursue DNA lawsuit

Supreme Court lets Texas death row inmate pursue DNA lawsuit

By: The Associated Press April 19, 2023 0

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that longtime Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed should have a chance to argue for testing of crime-scene evidence that he says will help clear him. The justices, in a 6-3 decision, sent Reed's case back to a lower court for his constitutional challenge to the state's law on DNA ...

