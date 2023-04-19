Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Supreme Court rejects Turkish bank’s arguments in Iran case

Supreme Court rejects Turkish bank’s arguments in Iran case

By: The Associated Press April 19, 2023 0

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a Turkish bank's main arguments for dismissing a lawsuit accusing it of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, but the court sent the case back for additional review. Halkbank, a bank owned by Turkey, had argued that a federal law, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976, gave foreign states absolute ...

