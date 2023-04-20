Fourth Department – Child custody: Matter of Vashti M.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Neglect – Single incident of excessive corporal punishment Matter of Vashti M. CAF 20-01344 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that determined she neglected her child by inflicting excessive corporal punishment on her. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that ...

