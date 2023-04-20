Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Robbery: People v. Jones

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Robbery Threat of physical force People v. Jones KA 19-02143 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of robbery and resisting arrest. He argues that the people failed to prove that he threatened the victim, a restaurant order, with the immediate use of physical force. Ruling: ...

