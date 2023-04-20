Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 14, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 14, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED FLAVA AND CALUZ 888 S CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - SPEARS, VERNON 290 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - INTEGRITY EDU 76 WASHINGTON ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - ALGUIRE, PAUL & BUCK, JAMES A 76 WASHINGTON ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - ...

