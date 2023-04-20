Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 14, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 14, 2023 JUDGMENT LITTLE, JENNIFER Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DANGELO, MARIE 343 RANDOLPH STREET APARTMENT A, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: SHELLY L BALDDWIN ESQ Amount: $7,650.49 GALLEGOS, CITALI et al 1515 W WILDEN AVENUE, GOSHEN IN 46528 Favor: MEG FUNDING Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $24,550.00 GARCIA HERNANDEZ, ELENA 1120 ...

