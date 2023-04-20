Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 14, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 14, 2023 FEDERAL TAX LIEN JONES, CHERRIE A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,154.75 MAGRO-KAESTER, CAROL Favor: INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE Amount: $19,567.48 MANGIERI, MICHAEL F Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,200.17 LIEN RELEASE ASLAM, ETTA N Favor: USA/IRS BROOKS, CHARITY Favor: USA / IRS CONTI, PHILLIP A Favor: USA/IRS DEPENA, GERMAIN Favor: HMS INC FORTSON, MARK Favor: USA/IRS GRANDE, MICHAEL P Favor: USA /IRS GRANT, LAVASJA M Favor: USA/IRS KNIGHT, GWENDOLYN D Favor: USA/IRS MECHANICS LIEN ROCHESTER ...

