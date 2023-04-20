Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 11, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 11, 2023    75 NOT PROVIDED 2824 WEST RIDGE ROAD LLC Property Address: 2824 WEST RIDGE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST COMPANY Amount: $2,020,000.00 ANGORA, BRENDA J & ANGORA, EDWARD R Property Address: 18 LYNDA LANE, CHILI NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $10,000.00 CASTELLON-GARCIA, LUIS & MORALES ENRIQUE, MARILYN ...

