Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 14, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 14, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 14, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY MIDNIGHT, BLAKE Appoints: WALTHER, MATTHEW JOSEPH SMITH, KRISTOPHOR GIBBS Appoints: GIBBS, WANDAH

