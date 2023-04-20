Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge’s outside employer: Opinion 22-106

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge’s outside employer: Opinion 22-106

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2023 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge’s outside employer Town grant and referendum Opinion 22-106 Background: The inquiring part-time town justice is also full-time in-house counsel at a not-for-profit corporation that funds various projects. The judge advised that the town received a block grant from the judge’s outside employer for a town project. The judge’s outside employer ...

