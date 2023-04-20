Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Split Court of Appeals affirms convictions

Court rejected 'newely discovered evidence'

By: Bennett Loudon April 20, 2023 0

In a split decision, the New York State Court of Appeals has affirmed rape and sex abuse convictions, rejecting the defendant’s appeal based on what he claimed was “new evidence.”

