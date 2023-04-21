Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Conviction dismissed over defective charging document

Conviction dismissed over defective charging document

Victim's date of birth was incorrect

By: Bennett Loudon April 21, 2023 0

The state’s highest court has affirmed a decision to dismiss charges because of a defective superior court information.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo