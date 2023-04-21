Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a weapon: People v. Mabry

Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a weapon: People v. Mabry

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of a weapon Operable weapon People v. Mabry KA 19-01414 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The conviction arose from two separate incidents in which the defendant struck the victim with a barstool after ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo