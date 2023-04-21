Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded April 13, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 13, 2023    52 NOT PROVIDED GAFNI, LIZI to CHOIROCHESTER1 LLC Property Address: 661 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12802 Page: 0440 Tax Account: 107.45-1-18.001 Full Sale Price: $61,000.00 14420 DRESSLER, KELLY M et al to MCLEAN, CAMERON Property Address: 45 STATE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12802 Page: 0396 Tax Account: 069.53-1-14 Full Sale Price: $489,000.00 SIME, ...

