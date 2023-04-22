Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 16, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 16, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE COUNTY TRANSPORTATION 1511 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 ABDALLA, OSAMA 113 LEFROIS STREET, ROCHESTER N Y14621 CUSTOM STARZ 144 DELORES DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - CRUMITY, MECCA 144 DELORES DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - GO JO SUPPLIES 131 LIBERTY POLE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14604 MONROE ABDALLA, ...

