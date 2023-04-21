Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 14-15, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 14-15, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 14, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, VILLAGE COURT NOBLE, MICHAEL S 17 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLIAGE COURT Amount: $840.00 PARKER, KIMBERLY M 314 SANDYBROOK DRIVE, HAMLIN NY 14464 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 PARKER, SAGE G 7497 SOUTH FITZHUGH STREET, SODUS POINT NY 14555 Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT Amount: $120.00 PEREZ, KEITH R 305 PULLMAN AVENUE, ...

