Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 16, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 16, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 16, 2023 JUDGMENT EVERTS-MORALES, FAITH K Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: SHAIF, WALID Favor: KEELER PARK HOUSING ASSOCIATES LLC Amount: SPEARMAN, DARREL Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: WARE, JESSICA T Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: WARE, JESSICA T Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DAVIS, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo