Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 15, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 15, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 15, 2023 LIEN RELEASE JACKSON, TERRELL Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 216 MOUNT RIDGE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 SAVAGE, DAVID Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 480 MCCALL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 LIEN SATISFIED 3950 RIDGE ROAD WEST LLC Favor: GREECE TOWN OF ANDERSON, CORY Favor: GREECE TOWN OF ATLANTICA LLC Favor: GREECE TOWN OF BARBER, STEPHEN J Favor: GREECE TOWN OF BARBERA, MICHAEL ...

