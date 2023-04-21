Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 12, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 12, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 12, 2023    57 NOT PROVIDED CRS REALCO USA, INC Property Address: 45 COVERED WAGON TRAIL, HENRIETTA NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $132,000.00 DUTCHYN, GALYNA Property Address: 5 DORADO DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $170,000.00 MCFADDEN, AMY L & MCFADDEN, CHARLES W Property Address: 574 NORTH  ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo