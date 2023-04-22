Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 13, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded April 13, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 13, 2023    46 NOT PROVIDED BALL, KATHRYN A Property Address: 65 HUBBARD DRIVE, CHILI NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $158,000.00 FEE, PAMELA Property Address: 125 FOREMAN DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $100,000.00 GILES, JULIE & GILES, KEVIN Property Address: IONIA ROAD, MENDON NY Lender: THE LYONS NATIONAL ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo