Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 15, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 15, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 15, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-B Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC COMMUNITY LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC DORAN, ROBERT W Appoints: BLANK, WENDY HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC LEENSTRA, CAMI JAYE Appoints: LATTUCA, CHRISTOPHER LEENSTRA, RYAN C Appoints: LATTUCA, CHRISTOPHER SHAW, JULIE Appoints: SHAW, RONALD SHAW, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo