Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 16, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 16, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY BUGAY, LUCY Appoints: BUGAY, BARBARA A KELLER, JAMES A Appoints: KELLER, AARON J MORALES MORA, DEYSY Appoints: VARONA, YIMI ROBERT TEXAS CAPITAL BANK NA Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION VARONA GONZALEZ, ROBERTO Appoints: VARONA, YIMI ROBERT REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY WOOD, SUMAIYA Appoints: MALIK, NADIA

