Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Participation in free event: Opinion 22-107

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Participation in free event: Opinion 22-107

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2023 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Participation in free event Business entity is sole sponsor Opinion 22-107 Background: The inquiring full-time judge states that a local bar association is soliciting corporate sponsors for its annual fall fund-raiser. As a reward or perk for such sponsorship, a business entity will be offered the opportunity to be promoted as ...

