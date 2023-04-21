Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roberts asked to testify on court ethics amid Thomas reports

Roberts asked to testify on court ethics amid Thomas reports

By: The Associated Press KEVIN FREKING and MARK SHERMAN April 21, 2023 0

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary chairman has invited Chief Justice John Roberts to testify next month on ethical standards at the court, a hearing that would undoubtedly focus on business transactions and travel involving Justice Clarence Thomas. Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said that there has been a "steady stream of revelations" regarding Supreme Court justices "falling ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo