Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Democrat and Chronicle accused of discrimination

Democrat and Chronicle accused of discrimination

By: Bennett Loudon April 24, 2023 0

Former Democrat and Chronicle sports editor Steven Bradley has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the newspaper, its owner, Gannett Co. Inc., and the Gannett-owned newspaper, the Utica Observer-Dispatch.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo